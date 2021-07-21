Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of sovereign gold slipped in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 35,920, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4490, lower by Rs 35. On Tuesday, gold settled at Rs 36,200.
Also Read: Pegasus Row: Swamy wants answers from PM
In the international market, spot gold slipped down by 0.2% to US dollar 1806.56 per ounce. The strengthening of the US dollar has weighed upon the yellow metal. The commodity exchange in India will remain shut today due to Bakrid.
Post Your Comments