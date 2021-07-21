Commodity Market: Gold price edges lower

Thiruvananthapuram: The price of sovereign gold slipped in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 35,920, down by Rs 280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4490, lower by Rs 35. On Tuesday, gold settled at Rs 36,200.

In the international market, spot gold slipped down by 0.2% to US dollar 1806.56 per ounce. The strengthening of the US dollar has weighed upon the yellow metal. The commodity exchange in India will remain shut today due to Bakrid.