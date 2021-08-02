Updated fuel prices for the month of August announced

Muscat: The fuel prices for the month of August have been announced in Oman. The Ministry of Oil and Gas in Oman announced the updated price.

The fuel prices remained unchanged from the price in July.

M95 petrol will cost 237 baisa per litre. M91 petrol will be 227 baisa per litre and diesel will be 247 baisa per litre.

Earlier, the fuel price committee in UAE had announced the revised price for the month of August. The price of petrol and diesel were hiked in UAE by the committee.