Doctor cuts wife’s hair, assaults her, gets arrested

Pune: A 38-year-old doctor has been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly cutting his wife’s hair with a knife and assaulting her with it following a heated argument, police said Tuesday.

In an incident that occurred on Sunday in Dhanori, a doctor couple entered into an argument at their home, according to a police official from Vishrantwadi.

The accused came home in an inebriated condition and started a quarrel with his wife after she told him that she would be attending her sister’s wedding, he said. During a fit of rage, the accused picked up a knife and cut her hair before assaulting her on the back with it.

The woman approached the police on Monday and filed a complaint, which led to the accused being arrested under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.