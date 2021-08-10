Doctor cuts wife’s hair, assaults her, gets arrested

Pune: A 38-year-old doctor has been arrested in Maharashtra for allegedly cutting his wife’s hair with a knife and assaulting her with it following a heated argument, police said Tuesday.
In an incident that occurred on Sunday in Dhanori, a doctor couple entered into an argument at their home, according to a police official from Vishrantwadi.
Read also: McDonald’s receives a huge takeaway order of Rs 1.86 lakh
The accused came home in an inebriated condition and started a quarrel with his wife after she told him that she would be attending her sister’s wedding, he said. During a fit of rage, the accused picked up a knife and cut her hair before assaulting her on the back with it.
The woman approached the police on Monday and filed a complaint, which led to the accused being arrested under section 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons) of the IPC, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.
Post Your Comments