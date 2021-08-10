McDonald’s receives a huge takeaway order of Rs 1.86 lakh

Australia: McDonald’s burgers are extremely popular all over the world. Fast-food giant McDonald’s has a worldwide fan following of countless people. Many people have gone to great lengths in recent times to obtain a bite of their favorite burger. During the lockdown period, a UK woman travelled several hundred miles to eat her favorite burger despite reprimands from police authorities. Now in Australia, McDonald’s received a takeaway order for food worth Rs. 1.86 lakh or AUD 3,400.

The image was widely shared on social media by a McDonald’s employee Facebook group. McDonald’s in Australia received a massive order last week. The image shows only a portion of the order that appears on the screen. Orders included 70 Angus clubhouse burgers and one cheeseburger without pickles. Additionally, the customer ordered 39 medium McFamily boxes, which added up to an additional 234 burgers. The order also included 39 McNuggets and 69 large fries. Check this out:

The employees at McDonald’s outlet in Australia were left speechless by the huge takeaway order. ‘I’d quit on the spot if I saw that order,’ one user wrote, ‘The sheer audacity of that one cheeseburger.’ It is unclear whether the order was a hoax or real.

McDonald’s Australia has started launching special offers for its customers, according to 7news. To promote sales, discounts and deals make the burgers cheaper than usual.