ABBA announces release date of their new album in four decades

Stockholm: Swedish pop group ABBA, announced the release date of their new album in four decades. They will also stage virtual concerts in London next year.

The album named ‘Voyage’ will be released worldwide on November 5 via Universal Music Group’s Capitol label. The pop band also released two songs – ‘I Still Have Faith in You’ and ‘Don’t Shut Me Down’- on Thursday.

The concert will see singers Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad and instrumentalists/songwriters Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus performing digitally via avatars with a live 10-piece band in a purpose-built arena in London, beginning on May 27, 2022.

The group, known for a string of 1970s and early 1980s hits such as ’Waterloo’, ‘Dancing Queen’ and ‘Take A Chance On Me’, sold more than 385 million albums before splitting in 1982.