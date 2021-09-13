Britney Spears announces her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari

Los Angeles: Britney Spears announced her engagement to boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday with an enthusiastic Instagram post showing a diamond ring with the word ‘lioness’ etched on it. The announcement comes only days after her father filed a petition to dissolve the 13-year judicial conservatorship over the singer’s life and finances.

Sharing a video, the singer wrote: ‘I can’t (expletive) believe it!’

Asghari also shared a snapshot of Spears flashing her ring finger to the camera. The pair met on the shooting of the music video for ‘Slumber Party’ in 2016.

During an emotional appeal to terminate the conservatorship, the singer told a judge in June that she wanted to marry Asghari and have a child with him, but that she hadn’t been permitted to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him. Spears is legally allowed to marry, but as with other important life decisions, the conservatorship must approve it.

Also Read: K-Pop group Blackpink becomes most subscribed YouTube artist

Spears was formerly married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons aged 14 and 15. She was also married to her childhood friend, Jason Alexander for a short time in 2004.