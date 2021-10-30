4 DIY overnight masks for healthy skin

The endless zoom meetings and hours spent in front of a laptop screen may be taking a toll on your skin. We’ve all squandered our well-earned beauty sleep and salon appointments that kept us on the move. But what if we could get the same salon-like shine with only natural chemicals at home? These homemade nighttime face masks will not only give you a beautiful, natural-looking glow, but they will also save you money on salon and drugstore treatments. Apply these face masks before going to bed for smooth, supple skin the next morning.

Green Tea and Potato face mask

In addition to its health benefits, green tea has various skin benefits. It offers a relaxing effect on the skin while also removing excess oil. To produce a properly brewed tea for this mask, brew one green tea bag in boiling water. Allow it to cool somewhat before combining it with the potato juice and applying it to your skin with cotton pads or balls. Wash it off the next morning.

Turmeric and Milk face mask

Raw milk is an excellent anti-tanning agent. It’s a fantastic natural remedy for removing a tan at home. Turmeric, on the other hand, has antiseptic and antibacterial properties, as well as the ability to lighten the skin. Combine turmeric and raw milk in a mixing basin. Apply it on your neck and face with your fingertips now. Turn it on and leave it on all night. Wash your face with cold water the next morning. For optimal results, apply it 3-4 times each week.

Lemon and Milk Cream face mask

In a mixing bowl, combine one tablespoon of dairy cream and one-fourth teaspoon of lemon juice. This solution should be applied to your skin and left on overnight. Wipe it clean with warm water in the morning. The cream’s fatty acids will moisturise your skin, while the lemon’s bleaching properties will help you tone your skin and get rid of scars.

Tomato mask

Tomatoes are noted for naturally brightening and toning skin, and this face mask is all we need to kickstart our skincare routine. Add a medium tomato and some raw milk to a mixing bowl. You can either slice the tomato and dip it in the milk before applying it to your face, or you can make a paste out of the milk and tomato. Apply the paste to your skin before going to bed and let it dry. Rinse it with cold water the next morning.