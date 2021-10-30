State govt allows 100% capacity in cinemas, 200 guests at weddings from Monday

New Delhi: Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Friday approved capacity expansion for cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes, as well as raising the number of people allowed to attend weddings and last rites from 100 to 200.

From November 1st, an order listing allowed and restricted activities will be in effect due to the Covid pandemic.

Owners of cinema halls, theatres, and multiplexes would be held accountable for rigorous adherence to standard operating protocol (SOP), official standards, and Covid-appropriate behaviour on the premises, according to the statement. ‘In case any violation is found, strict penal, criminal action shall be taken against the owner of the restaurant, bar, cinemas, theatres and multiplexes,’ said the order. With the installation of lockdown in April, the city’s cinemas, theatres, and multiplexes were forced to close due to a raging second wave of Covid infections. In the last week of July, they were allowed to reopen with a 50% seating capacity.

Meetings and conferences were also permitted in city banquet halls under the terms of the order. So yet, only weddings and exhibitions have been permitted.

Funeral and wedding-related events with a capacity of 200 persons were allowed under the ruling. During the Covid outbreak in April, funerals were limited to 20 people, whereas weddings were authorised with a minimum of 50 people. With the improvement in the Covid situation, both sorts of meetings were expanded to accommodate 100 people.

According to the new ruling , in schools , all classes will be resumed on Nov 1st. This decision was made during a DDMA meeting earlier this week due to a significant improvement in the city’s Covid status. Senior classes (grades nine to twelve) had already begun with a maximum seating capacity of 50%.

All social, political, sporting, entertainment, cultural, and religious gatherings will be illegal. According to the DDMA’s September 30 ruling, festival-related gatherings will be permitted.

Restaurants and bars will continue to have a 50% capacity for sitting. The Delhi Metro and public transportation buses will run at full capacity, however standing passengers will not be permitted, according to the directive.

All permitted and restricted actions will be subject to checking until the night of November 15-16, or until new orders are issued, according to the statement.