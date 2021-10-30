Beauty hacks for the festive season

During this time of the year, we want to glow both inside and out. This can be accomplished in a quick and easy manner during the festive season. Naturally, the festivities bring with them late nights, parties, excesses, and guilty pleasures. When it comes to eating, drinking, and having a good time, your body suffers the most. According to Dr. Geetika Goel, consultant at Clinic Dermatech, you can do simple things to get ready for the celebrations. Here are the top ten things to consider.

1. Eat less sweets

According to Dr. Goel, eating too many sweets and rich savouries with a high glycaemic index can raise insulin levels, aggravating acne and inflammatory skin problems like eczema. Indiscreet eating is also linked to weight gain, which affects one’s appearance and makes skin feel bloated. Try to eat light in the days leading up to the celebrations to avoid binge-eating during the festivities.

2. Drink plenty of water

This easy procedure is frequently overlooked, especially as the temperature cools. Dr. Goel recommends drinking at least 6-8 glasses of water per day to maintain a healthy pH, keep the skin hydrated, and avoid sagging.

3. Apply sunscreen

Don’t forget to use sunscreen if you want your face to glow. Leaving the house without sunscreen can be more damaging to your face and body than you might think. Always use sunscreen with an SPF of 40 or higher to protect your skin from damaging UV radiation, advises the doctor.

4. Use an anti-pollution range of products

There are several dermatologically proven products on the market to combat the impacts of pollution. The decision is based on how much you trust the company and whether they use potentially harmful ingredients like as mineral oils, parabens, or SLS. According to Dr. Goel, now is the best time to check out treatments that create a protective barrier to guard the skin from the dust, smoke, and chemical pollutants that accumulate during this season.

5. Get a brightening facial

Dr. Goel clarifies that when she says ‘brightening,’ she doesn’t mean ‘whitening’ your skin with harsh bleaching treatments. For glowing skin, glow treatments that scientifically decrease dullness and pigment spots while also refreshing the complexion are recommended.

6. Always carry miniature travel kits

Many individuals travel during the holidays. On-the-go travel kits with face cleanser wipes, hand cream, moisturiser, and sunscreen are your best bet, according to the doctor, who also adds, ‘This is also the time of year when make-up application is frequent, so it is better to keep the skin prepped for the effects of the layers of colour cosmetics.’

7. Take off make-up properly

Improper make-up removal can lead to clogged pores, redness, irritation, and acne. To help your skin breathe and repair while you sleep, double cleanse it at night to remove all traces of make-up or grime. She recommends using a good anti-aging lotion and an overnight mask to have a festive glow every morning.

8. Exfoliate regularly

It is critical to use skin resurfacing procedures to exfoliate your skin deeply. According to Dr. Goel, microdermabrasion and chemical peels are the safest ways to minimise pore size and diminish unattractive markings on the face so you don’t have to cover them up with concealer. Do not skip your exfoliating procedure during the pre-holiday season. But be careful not to go overboard.

9. Workout every day

Regular cardiac activity boosts your metabolism and improves your blood circulation. According to Dr. Goel, the surge of blood to the skin detoxifies the skin, unclogs pores, and boosts natural glow to keep you appearing young.

10. Take naps

According to the expert, sleeping for 6-8 hours helps your skin replenish its natural night-time repair mechanism, making it look plump and elastic organically. That’s in addition to increasing your immunity.