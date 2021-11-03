‘UAE Flag Day’: Dubai announces safety regulations

On November 3, citizens and expats in the UAE gather to celebrate Flag Day, in which they reaffirm their allegiance and patriotism to the flag of their nation. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE Flag Day celebration in 2013, marking the accession of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al Nahyan to the presidency of the UAE in 2004.

On this day, individuals, schools, government offices, and businesses raise the national flag outside their workplaces and homes. The Dubai Municipality posted guidelines on its social media page about hoisting the flag securely. According to the authority, ‘Let’s celebrate safely on UAE Flag Day by adhering to public safety measures to ensure everyone’s health’.

Flag hoisting guidelines:-