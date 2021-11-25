Oppo K9x price and specifications leaked; Get details here;

The Oppo K9x is rumoured to be in the works. The handset is apparently getting closer to being released in China. Important specifications and pricing details of the device have appeared online. The Oppo K9x is expected to include a 120Hz refresh rate and a Gorilla Glass layer protecting the display. A MediaTek Dimensity 900 chipset is believed to power the next Oppo K9 series phone. In addition, the Oppo K9x is said to have three rear cameras, the most important of which is a 64-megapixel main sensor. The alleged Oppo K9x is reported to be comparable to the Realme Q3 smartphone that was released earlier this year.

On Weibo, tipster Arsenal announced the arrival of the new Oppo K9x. According to the source, the Oppo K9x with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage would cost CNY 1,499 in China (roughly Rs. 17,400). The 8GB + 128GB storage model is rumoured to cost CNY 1,699 (approximately Rs. 19,700), while the 8GB + 256GB storage model is said to cost CNY 1,899 (about Rs. 19,800). (roughly Rs. 22,100).

The Oppo K9x will include a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the source. As previously stated, the display may be protected by Gorilla Glass.

The Oppo K9x is claimed to be powered by the Dimensity 900 chipset. The phone is expected to have 6GB or 8GB of RAM, as well as 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The Oppo K9x will include a triple rear camera configuration with a 64-megapixel sensor, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor, according to the source. A 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 sensor is expected to be used for selfies and videos on the future phone.