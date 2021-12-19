Police search bride’s bedroom for liquor 5 days after wedding, mother-in-law faints

Nitish Kumar, Bihar’s chief minister, says liquor was banned in the state in April 2016 after women demanded it. However, the Bihar police are now raiding the newlyweds’ rooms. On Thursday night, the Vaishali police conducted a raid in Seela Devi’s locality in Hajipur city, in which they raided the bedroom of her daughter-in-law who just got married five days ago to his son. Pooja Kumari, the newlywed bride, was in the bedroom when a team of police personnel, without women, entered her room and searched everything.

‘They searched the entire room, including the bed, cupboard, suitcases, and drawers. When I asked them what they were looking for, they rudely asked me not to speak. They told me they were searching for a liquor bottle kept in the room,’ Pooja told media persons in Hajipur on Friday afternoon. The situation was embarrassing and her mother-in-law fainted. ‘Despite my mother-in-law’s unconsciousness, the police kept searching the house. Despite my mother-in-law’s unconsciousness, they continued their inhumane act’, Pooja continued.

In the aftermath of the raid, Seela Devi and her family are facing an embarrassing situation. Their family members have never drunk liquor, yet (the police) raided their house without a search warrant. Maneesh Kumar, the Vaishali SSP, refused to comment on the incident. A team of Bihar Police searched a bride’s room for liquor earlier this month in Patna. State police were severely criticized for their actions.

Speaking to a crowd in Madhubani on Friday, Nitish Kumar reminded the people that he had imposed a liquor ban following a women’s demand. ‘You (women) should not forget that the liquor ban was imposed in Bihar on your demand. We appeal to the women to come forward and fight against liquor traders and manufacturers. Women empowerment has increased now. There are so many actions for you. Your strength has increased now. Whenever you learn about liquor consumption or sale at a particular place, start protesting against them. The state police are with you,’ he said.