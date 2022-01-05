Country to lift negative test requirement for passengers

Dublin: Ireland will soon lift the negative Covid-19 test report for passengers. Vaccinated passengers will be exempted from submitting negative Covid-19 test report. They must show a proof of vaccination or recent infection upon entry.

Ireland introduced the measure a month ago to prevent the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant. Omicron now accounts for almost all infections in Ireland. In the last two weeks the daily cases has surged sharply.

The government tightened Covid-19 restrictions last month, shutting nightclubs and ordering pubs and restaurants to close at 8pm.