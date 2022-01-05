Covid-19: Bihar announces new restrictions

Patna: The Bihar government issued new Covid restrictions in the state. The government took this decision after reviewing the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. According to the new guidelines, all shops and markets must close at 8 pm.

Cinema halls, gyms, shopping malls, parks, and clubs will remain completely shut, restaurants and ‘Dhabas’ can run at 50% capacity. The ongoing night curfew will continue in the state. The government also ordered to close all religious places for devotees. In temples, only priests will be allowed to worship.

Physical classes for standards 9 to 12 will operate at 50% capacity. Classes till standard 8 will only be conducted in offline mode. All private and government offices will operate at 50% capacity. 50 people will be allowed in weddings and 20 in funerals. Political, social and cultural events can be held with 50 people.