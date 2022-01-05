State government shuts schools, extends night curfew timings

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government issued new Covid guidelines. The new curbs were imposed in the state in light of rising Covid-19 cases. According to the new order, all schools in the state will be closed till January 14. The vaccination for children will continue during this period.

Night curfew will be imposed in the state from January 6, from 10 pm to 6 am. The government has also said that all districts upon crossing 1,000 Covid cases will have to shut down cinema halls, gyms, spas and banquet halls. For weddings, 100 people are allowed in closed spaces, while 50% of the capacity will be allowed in open spaces.

Also Read: Civic authority issues new travel guidelines for passengers

All devotees coming to the ‘Prayagraj Magh Mela’ must submit a RTPCR negative report taken within 48 hours.

Meanwhile, the state reported 992 new cases. The death toll stood at 22,916.