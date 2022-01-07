DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

State government launches ‘No mask, No petrol’ scheme

Jan 7, 2022, 11:08 pm IST

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government launched a ‘no mask, no petrol’ rule in the state. The new scheme was launched to raise awareness and mandate people to take precautions against Covid-19.

The government has announced that no petrol or diesel will be given to unmasked persons, and a challan will be issued against those roaming without face masks.

Madhya Pradesh reported  1320 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

