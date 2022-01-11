Japan to continue strict border rules until end of February

The Japanese prime minister stated on Tuesday that Japan will keep its tough entrance restrictions in place until the end of February to prevent the spread of the Omicron version of the coronavirus, while certain exceptions for humanitarian reasons may be considered.

When the Omicron strain surfaced late last year, Japan implemented some of the tightest border controls in the world, forbidding all new entry by non-Japanese persons, including students and foreign family members of Japanese or permanent residents, except in extraordinary circumstances.

“We’ve been able to reduce the spread of Omicron to a minimum thanks to the tightest border rules in the G7 nations, giving us time to plan to cope with domestic infection,” Kishida told reporters.

“We’ll keep the current set of measures in place until the end of February… while implementing the appropriate humanitarian and national-interest actions,” he added.