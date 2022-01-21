‘Can You See Any Other Face?’asks Priyanka

New Delhi: On Saturday morning, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dropped a bombshell: she might be her party’s chief ministerial candidate in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election next month. Ms Gandhi Vadra was asked about speculation regarding the Congress’ chief ministerial candidate for this election, given the BJP’s support for Yogi Adityanath and the Samajwadi Party’s support for Akhilesh Yadav, who was issuing a manifesto outlining job development plans for the young of Uttar Pradesh.

‘Do you see any other face in the UP Congress party? Then?’ Ms Gandhi Vadra’s response sparked suspicion that she, who had hitherto avoided electoral politics, is now prepared. ‘You can see my face, can’t you?’ Ms Gandhi Vadra, who is leading the Congress’ campaign in Uttar Pradesh and is the party’s face in all communications, simply answered when challenged. Ms Gandhi Vadra’s election debut has yet to be confirmed, but it is important to note that she does not need to run (and win) an Assembly seat to become Chief Minister.