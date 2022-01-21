German Chancellor to meet with Macron to talk international security

A German government spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday that the German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday to discuss Russia, as major Western nations seek to settle tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

A German government official declined to comment on the news that Scholz turned down an invitation from US President Joe Biden to address the Ukraine crisis on short notice.

According to Macron’s office, the meeting with Scholz on January 25 in Berlin would cover international security as well as other themes such as the online economy, climate change, and Germany’s leadership of the G7 group of leading world nations.

At talks on Friday, top Russian and American diplomats downplayed the chances of settling their differences over Ukraine, but Washington hoped they would ease tensions over a Russian army build-up that has fueled concerns of a new confrontation.