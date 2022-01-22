‘India need to develop a finisher after MS Dhoni’: Gavaskar

With India losing a series in one-day internationals and losing in Tests, things are looking bleak for the Men in Blue. KL Rahul’s captaincy career for India has started on a sour note, as the squad not only lost the first two ODIs, but also lost the second Test in Johannesburg under his leadership.

After the final game on Sunday, India’s next ODI series will begin on February 6 against the West Indies. Roles will shift and various tasks will be handed to particular players as Rohit Sharma returns to the fold to lead India in what will be his first series as the country’s full-time captain.

Sunil Gavaskar, a former India captain, says that after MS Dhoni, India has to find a finisher. For a long time, it was assumed that Hardik Pandya would take over as India’s designated finisher, but with the all-rounder currently undergoing rehab, India may need to look elsewhere.