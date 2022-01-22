J&K Good Governance Index to be unveiled today

The Good Governance Index for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, the first of its type for a Union territory, will be released today by Union home minister Amit Shah. The framework would evaluate several areas of development and district administration in sectors like agriculture, commerce and industry, human resource development, public health, public infrastructure and utilities, economic governance, and public safety, among others, using 58 indicators.

Following a resolution adopted during a regional conference on implilication of good governance practises held in Srinagar in July last year, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) collaborated with the government of Jammu and Kashmir to create the Index. The event will also feature speeches by Jitendra Singh, the Union Minister for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, and Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGGI for Jammu and Kashmir, according to the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, marks a fundamental administrative innovation in evaluating good governance at the district level.

‘The District Good Governance Index represents a watershed moment,’ it stated, adding that it ‘is projected to provide a strong framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all districts in Jammu and Kashmir.’

The Hyderabad-based Centre for Good Governance will give a presentation on how the District Good Governance Index was developed, followed by district presentations by 12 District Development Commissioners highlighting successes in various areas. A panel discussion will be held to examine how to measure and benchmark performance, as well as how to improve districts in the future.