Nepal tightens Covid restrictions

As it faces its largest Covid outbreak, Nepal’s capital has closed schools, mandated citizens to wear vaccination cards in public, restricted religious festivities, and ordered hotel visitors to be tested every three days. On Friday, Kathmandu’s senior government administrator issued a notice requiring everyone to carry their immunisation cards when entering public areas or shopping in businesses.

Nepal, on the other hand, has only immunised 41% of its people. Unvaccinated people will be unable to pay power payments or purchase for groceries, according to the notice. In comparison to a few hundred daily instances last month, the health ministry confirmed a record 12,338 new cases on Thursday and 11,352 on Wednesday.