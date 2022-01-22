The SC rejects Kangana Ranaut’s request to have her words censored

On Friday, the Supreme Court rejected a petition seeking a directive to censor future utterances by actor Kangana Ranaut and the joining of FIRs against her with the one pending at Mumbai’s Khar police station.

Only the person against whom the FIRs were lodged can seek for them to be clubbed, a bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and Bela Trivedi told petitioner Sardar Charanjeet Singh Chanderpal, a lawyer.

The petitioner, who appeared in person, stated that Ranaut’s comments on the Sikh community had affected him. As he read them, the court informed him that it had studied the file and that ‘two possible solutions exist.’ You have two options: disregard her statements or seek legal recourse. We admire your faith… You are doing more harm to the cause by making these statements. Don’t try to influence the court’s decision. ‘Don’t make it a political issue.’