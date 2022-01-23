2 terrorists are gunned down In Shopian:

Two terrorists were killed in a confrontation with security forces in the Shopian area of south Kashmir on Saturday, according to police officials.

A cordon-and-search operation was begun based on specific information about the presence of terrorists in the hamlet Kilbal region of Shopian, according to a police official. ‘As the combined search party approached the suspected area, the concealed terrorists opened fire indiscriminately on the joint search party, which was efficiently responded, resulting to an encounter,’ he claimed.

According to authorities, the murdered terrorists, Sameer Ahmad Shah of Shopian and Rayees Ahmad Mir of Pulwama, were linked to the terror groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Front (TRF).

Awantipora police, working with the 55RR and 185BN CRPF, detained a terrorist associate affiliated to the JeM terror group in Awantipora. Police have identified him as Umer Farooq Bhat of Awantipora.