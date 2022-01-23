Delhi Rains Weatherman says temperature dropping!

After a rainy Saturday, when showers lingered late into the evening and a biting chill gripped the city, the maximum temperature plummeted to the season’s lowest, Delhi witnessed one of wettest January on record!

Delhi has gotten 69.8mm of rain so far this month, the same as it did in whole of January 1995 and only behind 1989 (when the city received 79.3mm) and 1953 (when the city received 79.3mm of rain in the month) (73.7mm).

IMD reported that Delhi received 5.5mm of rain in total until 8.30 p.m. on Saturday.

On Saturday, the city saw a bitterly chilly day, with the maximum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base observatory, dropping to 14.7 degrees Celsius, the season’s lowest and seven degrees below normal. When the highest temperature is 6.5 degrees or lower than average, the IMD classifies it as a severe cold day.

The minimum temperature in the city was 11.5 degrees Celsius, four degrees above usual.

The rain was caused by a western disturbance and an induced cyclonic circulation, according to weather officials.

Until Sunday, the IMD predicts widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms across Delhi and its neighbouring states.

‘Thunderstorms with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty gusts of 30-50 km/h will occur over and adjacent to a few spots in Delhi-NCR,’ the weather office said in a statement late Saturday.

Meanwhile, light showers and stronger breezes aided in the improvement of the city’s air quality. According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB) 4pm bulletin, Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) was 316 on Saturday, in the’very bad’ level, compared to 365 on Friday.

The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar) of the Union Ministry of Earth Science announced on Saturday that the air quality will improve on Sunday due to extensive rainfall that will disperse particulate matter. The AQI may enter the poor zone, according to the report (AQI between 201-300).