Boy’s Suicide; Madhya Pradesh Puts Spotlight On Online Gaming

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh government will shortly implement a rule regulating online gaming for youngsters in the state. This follows the suicide last week of an 11-year-old child from Bhopal who had spent money on internet games without his family’s knowledge.

The proposed law makes online gaming, gambling, and betting illegal. Addictive game-hosting websites and applications will be prohibited. For producing and operating online games that damage minors, there will also be a provision for a jail sentence and a fine. Suryant Ojha, an 11-year-old from Bhopal’s Shankaracharya colony, committed suicide last week after spending $6,000 on internet games without his parents’ knowledge, according to the police.

‘It is a very serious issue. These suicides are connected to online gaming. To prevent such incidents, we are bringing in an Act to regulate gaming. The draft of the law is ready and we will soon finalise it,’ Dr. Narrottam Mishra, the state’s Law Minister, stated.