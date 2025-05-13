9 paramilitary soldiers killed truck-lorry crash

Kuala Lumpur: At least nine members of a Malaysian paramilitary force were killed on Tuesday in a road accident. The transport truck they were travelling collided with a lorry. It happened when the unit was returning to the northern Malaysian city of Ipoh after guarding a Hindu festival.

‘A police truck collided with a truck carrying gravel, trapping three victims in the front with 15 others in the back,’ Perak Emergency Services said in a statement Police arrested the 40-year-old lorry driver in connection with the accident.

Malaysia has one of the highest road accident death tolls in Southeast Asia, with somebody dying in a car accident almost every two hours, The Star newspaper reported in March.