Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end lower

Mumbai: Indian equity markets settled lower on Tuesday amid concerns around further escalation in the India-Pakistan conflict and impact of US-China trade talks. The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 1,281.68 points, or 1.5 per cent, to close at 81,148.22 levels. The NSE Nifty50 closed at 24,578.35, down by 346.35 points, or 1.39 per cent.

However, the broader markets settled in green defying the benchmarks. The BSE Midcap settled 0.17 per cent higher and BSE Smallcap rose 0.99 per cent. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Auto, financial services, FMCG, and IT were the major laggards falling by over 1 per cent each. Nifty bank, metal, oil & gas, realty and consumer durables also fell up to 1 per cent. Nifty PSU Bank, media, pharma and healthcare rose up to 1.66 per cent.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply for second straight day

Among Sensex constituents, 25 out of 30 stocks ended lower. Infosys down by 3.57 per cent, Eternal (-3.48 per cent), Power Grid (-3.22 per cent), HCL Tech (-2.94 per cent) and TCS down by 2.83 per cent were the top losers. Among the gainers were Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Bajaj Finance, State Bank of India and Tech Mahindra rising up to 1 per cent.

Stocks advanced on BSE, were 2,540 against 1,173 stocks that declined, and 172 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,885. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 59, and those that hit a 52-week low was 21. A total of 226 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 142 in the lower circuit.

India VIX, fear gauge used to measure volatility in the Indian market, fell 1.05 per cent to 18.20 points.