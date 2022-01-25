In Jailsalmer, a freight train carrying limestone derails, disrupting traffic

On Tuesday, fifteen wagons of limestone laden freight train derailed in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer region, slowing train traffic on the route, according to a railway official.

The train was travelling from Sanu in Jaisalmer to Asansol in West Bengal when it derailed on the Jodhpur-Phalodi railway route between Jetha Chandhan and Thayath Hameera.

The good train engine and 2 wagons behind it were safe but the third one derailed, according to a Government Railway Police source, who added that some of the bogies derailed.

A relief train has been deployed to the site, and repair work has begun, according to a North West Railway spokesperson.

The Jodhpur-Lalgarh train has been cancelled, while seven other trains have been partially cancelled as a result of the incident, according to the official.