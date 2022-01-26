4 people including a policeman injured in grenade attack in Srinagar

A grenade attack on Hari Singh High Street here on Tuesday afternoon injured four people, including a police inspector, only days before Republic Day.

The grenade was aimed at a security car, but it sailed over its intended target and exploded on the road. Inspector Tanveer Hussain of the anti-corruption bureau (ACB) and his wife are among the injured.

Unknown militants fired a grenade at a police car near Hari Singh High Street in Srinagar around 3.25 p.m., according to a police spokesperson.

‘A few citizens were injured by splinters in this terror incident, and the police vehicle was damaged.’ ‘All of the injured were transported to a local hospital and were discharged after receiving the necessary care,’ the official continued.

The three injured citizens, according to the SMHS medical superintendent, are in stable condition.

The grenade incident occurred one day before the city’s Republic Day parade, which would be place at SK Stadium.

Officials claimed security troops seized bomb material in the Kishtwar area of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A joint army and police squad seized 1.3 kg of commercial grade explosives during a routine search operation in Dul, they added.

They found 11 commercial grade explosive sticks (each weighing 125 grammes), as well as a detonator and detonating wire.