The nation awaits Rajpath in Delhi waking , ablaze with the razzmatazz of pageantry to be unfolded ;

India is commemorating its 73rd Republic Day today. The Republic Day Parade, held on Rajpath in New Delhi, is one of the highlights of the event, showcasing India’s military prowess, cultural variety, and numerous unique initiatives.

Special arrangements have been made to reduce the possibility of the virus spreading because the event is taking place in the shadow of the Covid-19 outbreak. Only double-vaccinated adults and one-dose vaccinated children over the age of 15 will be allowed to attend the march as part of the precautions. Everyone will be required to observe Covid-19 precautions.

The procession will be preceded by PM Modi’s tribute to the martyred war heroes at the National War Memorial. The National Tricolour will then be unfurled, followed by the National Anthem and a thunderous 21-gun salute, as is customary. The Indian President Ramnath Kovind will then salute the nation followed by the presentation of the Gallantry Awards.