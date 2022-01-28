Air India exults after an interval- New crew circular says ‘Welcome to the Future’ for flight announcements!

As Air India was officially handed over to the Tata group after nearly 7 decades, the airline planned a spectacular welcoming announcement for all of its customers on January 28. After the formal handover, the airlines distributed a circular to pilots, cabin crew, and flight stewards informing them that Air India had been acquired by the Tata Group. A recorded message in Ratan Tata’s own voice will be played on board Air India aircraft, as well as a reworking of the seating arrangements and a change in the crew’s dress code, among other major modifications.