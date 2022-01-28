The SC has overturned the indefinite suspension of 12 BJP MLAs from the Maharashtra legislature

The Maharashtra Assembly’s decision to suspend 12 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislators for a year, beginning July 5, 2021, was overturned by the Supreme Court on Friday.

The Supreme Court ruled that the suspension of the Assembly for the remainder of the session was ‘non-est’ in law, significantly unconstitutional, and illogical. The resolution was declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, which ruled it went ‘beyond the powers of the assembly.’

Following the conclusion of the session in July of last year, MLAs will be eligible to all concomitant benefits.

A slew of applications have been filed in Maharashtra, challenging a resolution passed by the Maharashtra Assembly on July 5, 2021, suspending BJP MLAs for a year for alleged unruly behaviour in the House.

Soon after the verdict, Devendra Fadnavis, a senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra chief minister, hailed the Supreme Court in a statement, saying the ruling is yet another slap in the face of the Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) administration.

‘From the outset, we’ve stated that suspending our MLAs for such a long period to create a false majority was utterly unconstitutional and a flagrant misuse of authority, and the Hon SC has upheld our position,’ he said.