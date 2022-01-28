This Season’s Ranji Trophy Will Be Split Into Two Phases, With Knockouts in June: Jay Shah

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Friday that the Ranji Trophy will be played in two phases this season, with the first phase consisting of all league-stage games. “This season, the Board has decided to split the Ranji Trophy into two halves. We want to finish all of the league stage matches in the first phase, with the knockouts taking place in June. My team is working closely together to prevent any health risks posed by the epidemic while also delivering a highly competitive red-ball cricket match “In an official statement, Jay Shah stated.

Every year, the Ranji Trophy, our most renowned domestic competition, has produced an enviable talent pool for Indian cricket. It is critical that we take all required precautions to protect the interests of this major event ‘Added he.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri said on Friday that the Ranji Trophy is the backbone of Indian cricket and that the main domestic red-ball competition should not be overlooked.

‘The Ranji Trophy is Indian cricket’s backbone. Our cricket will be SPINELESS the moment you start ignoring it ‘Shastri retweeted.

The BCCI postponed the Ranji Trophy on January 4 due to an increase of COVID-19 cases throughout the country. This year’s Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy were supposed to start in January.

The Ranji Trophy was also cancelled last season owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 would begin in late March and end in May, according to BCCI secretary Jay Shah.