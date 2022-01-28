Today’s Covid Ministerial Meeting with 8 States and Union Territories

Today at 2.30 p.m., Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will host a high-level virtual meeting with the health ministers of Southern states and Union territories to discuss the COVID-19 situation, public health preparedness, and response measures being taken in the context of the Omicron variant of SARS-CoV-2.

Official sources told ANI that the health ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and the Andaman & Nicobar Islands will attend the conference.

Senior health officials will also be present at the conference.

He held a high-level conference with nine Northern states and UTs earlier this year, advising them to deliver COVID testing and immunisation results as soon as possible. He also stated that testing should be increased in areas where it has decreased.

The Union Health Minister emphasised the importance of increasing testing in the states and union territories. Those states/UTs with a low percentage of RTPCR testing were asked to increase their RTPCR testing. States and UTs were also urged to maintain a close eye on emerging clusters and hotspots, as well as track the number of hospitalised cases and deaths in their jurisdictions.