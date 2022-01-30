Air pollution in rural areas can be just as dangerous as it is in cities: Research

Chemical reactivity, seasonality, and distribution of airborne particulate matter are crucial factors when considering air pollution’s influence on human health, according to the conclusions of a recent study.

The research was published in the journal ‘Journal of Hazardous Materials.’

Environmental laws now focus on the mass of pollutant particles, but University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign researchers are trying to refocus regulatory efforts on more regional and health-relevant aspects.

According to a new research on air quality in the Midwest, measuring the bulk concentration of PM2.5 particles (those with a diameter of 2.5 micrometres or less) does not correlate well with current methods for determining particle toxicity.

Furthermore, the researchers discovered that PM2.5 exposure can be equally as dangerous in rural as it is in urban regions, contradicting a widely held belief that air pollution is more poisonous in cities than in rural areas, according to the researchers.