An employee of a courier company and 3 others were detained for taking goods from a package

Three people have been arrested for allegedly stealing items from deliveries, including a delivery employee. According to the Mumbai crime branch, after removing valuables from the shipment, the accused wrapped it to prevent suspicion and sent empty gifts to consumers.

The offender was found with four laptops, two iPhones, and other valuables totaling 3.5 lakh.

Ramzan Shaikh, Devendra Singh, Ajeet Kumar Singhi, and Tejas Ambekar have been named as the apprehended suspects.

Shaikh, the primary accused, is a Wadala native who worked as a delivery guy for a courier company. Singh, a Goregaon resident, and Singhi, a Chinchpokli inhabitant, work together in a private enterprise. Tejas lives in Nagpada and works in a south Mumbai electronics store.

The courier company, which has a godown in the Wadala neighbourhood, got multiple reports that empty parcels were being delivered to consumers, according to the police. On Friday, a firm employee filed a report with the Wadala police station.

According to police inspector Indrajeet More, Shaikh sold new laptops and iPhones to his pals.

When Shaikh discovered pricey things in the shipment, he removed them and repacked it so no one would suspect him, according to More.

On Saturday, a police team searched for Shaikh and apprehended him in the Wadala neighbourhood.

During questioning, he admitted to the crime and revealed the identities of the other suspects. They were then found to have four laptops and two iPhones, according to More.