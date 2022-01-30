As the day progresses, the temperature rises over 22°C in Delhi

The temperature in the Capital continued to rise slowly , with the maximum temperature settling at 22.4°C, close to the season’s average and up from 20.6°C the day before. The minimum, on the other hand, fell a notch to 5.4°C on Saturday, three degrees below usual, from 6.4°C the day before.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts that daytime temperatures will stay over 20°C for the next four or five days, climbing by 3-5 degrees until February 2 and then decreasing. The minimum temperature, according to the meteorological office, may progressively rise by 4-6°C until February 3, after which it is forecast to dip by 3-4°C.

Strong surface winds (speed 15-25kmph) are expected across Delhi and its neighbouring states during the next three days, according to IMD’s weekly forecast.

On account of an active western disturbance anticipated to strike Northwest India, the IMD has forecast scattered to fairly widespread light/moderate rainfall across Delhi and adjoining areas from February 2-4.

The western disturbance, according to IMD scientist RK Jenamani, will not remain long. ‘We may experience light drizzle on the night of February 3 or the morning of February 4.’ The western disturbance is moving swiftly and will have an impact on the weather between February 3 and 4, he predicted.