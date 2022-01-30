Farmers will observe ‘Betrayal Day’ on Jan 31, says BKU’s Rakesh Tikait

Rakesh Tikait, the leader of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), accused the Centre of betrayal and planned a country-wide observance of ‘Betrayal Day’ on Monday over farm difficulties.

The over-a-year-long protest at Delhi’s borders was withdrawn, according to the national spokesperson of the influential north Indian farmers’ union, on the basis of a letter of promises from the government on December 9, but those promises have yet to .

Farmers have been occupying important border locations in Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur for over a year, demanding a legal guarantee for crop minimum support prices (MSP).

Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared in November 2021 that the disputed farm regulations would be repealed, prompting protestors to leave Delhi’s boundaries in December.