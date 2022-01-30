In the last 24 hours, Kerala has reported 51,570 new Covid cases and 14 deaths

COVID- Kerala continued to see an increase in cases, with 51,570 new infections reported on Sunday, bringing the total number of persons afflicted to 59,83,515.

The state health agency reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to 53,666.

According to a press release from the health department, the state has tested 1,03,366 samples in the last 24 hours.

Kerala had registered 50,812 instances as of Saturday. Kerala had documented 55,475 cases on January 25, thegreatest single-day increase in the infection level since the pandemic began in 2020.

On Sunday, Ernakulam had the greatest number of cases in the state, with 9,704 cases, followed by Thrissur with 7,289 and Thiruvananthapuram with 5,746.

According to the state’s health department, there are 3,54,595 active COVID-19 cases in the state, with only 3.4 percent admitted to hospitals.

It claimed there are 5,27,362 persons under surveillance in Kerala, with 12,628 of them in isolation units at various hospitals.

On Sunday, 177 people were determined to be infected from outside the state, while 47,778 were affected through their contacts. The sources of infection for 3,178 people are still unknown. In addition, 439 health personnel have been afflicted.

87 deaths have been reported in the previous few days, while 374 have been labelled as COVID-19 deaths after hearing appeals based on the Centre’s new standards and the Supreme Court’s directives.

Meanwhile, 32,701 people recuperated from the disease on Sunday taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 55,74,535.