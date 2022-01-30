India appreciates Canada’s decision to ease travel restrictions

The decision by the Canadian government to lift the Covid-19 testing limits that had been in place since September last year has been welcomed by India.

‘This is a welcome move toward restoring regular mobility and also removing a regime that discriminated against Indian travelers,’ said Ajay Bisaria, India’s high commissioner to Ottawa.

On Thursday, Canada modified its travel advise for India, removing the need that travelers obtain negative RT-PCR findings for a test done within 18 hours of a flight’s departure from a single Genestrings facility at Delhi airport.

These new rules took effect on Friday, when Transport Canada declared that the ‘modified pre-departure test requirements’ for passengers flying from India on direct or indirect flights will be eliminated. ‘All visitors entering Canada, regardless of their departure nation, are now subject to the same pre-entry test procedures,’ the government said in a statement.