Liverpool sign Colombian winger Luis Diaz from Porto

Liverpool have signed Colombia winger Luis Diaz from Porto on a long-term deal, the Premier League club announced on Sunday.

The sale is believed to be for 45 million euros ($50.14 million), with a maximum of 15 million euros in add-ons, according to the BBC. Financial specifics were not provided.

Diaz joins Liverpool as the club’s first January acquisition. He has seven goals in 31 appearances for Colombia.

‘Liverpool Football Club has finalised the signing of Luis Diaz from FC Porto, subject to the successful issuance of a work visa and international clearance,’ the club announced in a statement.

‘Diaz will come on Merseyside after finishing international duty with Colombia, who play Argentina in a World Cup qualifier in Cordoba on Tuesday evening.’

The 25-year-old joined Porto from Atletico Junior in Colombia in 2019, scoring 41 goals in 125 games across all competitions and helping them win the league in his debut season.

He was also awarded ‘revelation’ of the Copa America last year, along with Lionel Messi, as the tournament’s joint best scorer.

Diaz will bolster Liverpool’s attacking options, as the Reds sit second in the Premier League with 48 points after 22 games, nine points behind Manchester City, who have played one more game.