Adnoc announces discovery of offshore natural gas resources

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc) announced discovery of natural gas resources offshore Abu Dhabi. Adnoc revealed that around 1.5 to 2 trillion standard cubic feet (TSCF) of raw gas has been discovered in the first exploration well in Abu Dhabi’s Offshore Block 2 Exploration Concession. This discovery marks the first from Abu Dhabi’s offshore exploration concessions.

Offshore Block 2 covers an area of 4,033sqkm northwest of Abu Dhabi. The discovery in the block was enabled by new insights from the world’s largest combined onshore and offshore three-dimensional (3D) mega seismic survey currently underway in Abu Dhabi.

Earlier, in December 2021, up to 1 billion barrels of oil equivalent (BBOE) was discovered in Onshore Block 4 Exploration Concession.