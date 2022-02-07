2 people been charged with sending obscene messages and videos to Pragya Singh Thakur

On Monday, two unidentified people were charged with sending obscene messages and videos to Pragya Singh Thakur, the Member of Parliament from Bhopal.

According to a police officer, Thakur filed a complaint saying she received a video call from an unidentified number and after some time, the caller, a girl, started disrobing. “Thakur disconnected the call and later she received an obscene video and message from a different number, as well as a message threatening to discredit her by posting the video on social media,” said inspector Chain Singh Raghuvanshi.

The accused has been charged under sections 354 (sexual harassment), 507 (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication), and 509 of the Indian Penal Code (word, gesture, or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

Thakur said the call and videos were part of a conspiracy to defame her and spoil her image.

Police said they were trying to identify the accused.