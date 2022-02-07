Assam to remove all Covid-19 restrictions from Feb 15

Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, stated on Monday that all limitations on coronavirus disease (Covid-19) will be lifted on February 15. In the following two months, school board examinations, municipal elections, and by-elections to the Majuli assembly constituency will take place.

The night curfew will be lifted, allowing malls and movie theatres to open to full capacity. Weddings will be allowed to go into the night, but guests must be completely vaccinated, according to Sarma.

‘From February 15, there will be no curfew in Assam, and all Covid-19 restrictions will be lifted,’ the chief minister announced at a press conference in Dispur. ‘I urge all students taking the Class 10th and 12th examinations to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

He stated that polls for the Guwahati Municipal Corporation and the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, as well as other municipal board elections across the state, will be held in April.