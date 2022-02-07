DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWS

Chiranjeevi returns to work after his recovery from Covid-19 and shares pics from the sets

Feb 7, 2022, 02:59 pm IST

Chiranjeevi, who recently tested positive for Covid-19 and experienced moderate symptoms, has now tested negative and is back on the set of his upcoming Telugu film. He took to Twitter to share his good health and the fact that he’s back to work full-time.

Chiranjeevi tweeted: ‘Tested negative. Back to work and back in action with full steam. Heartfelt thanks for all your love and wishes for my recovery. Humbled and energised !’

Chiranjeevi is currently shooting for Telugu film Godfather; a remake of Malayalam film Lucifer.

 

