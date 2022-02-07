Hijab-clad students allowed to attend a college in Karnataka

Students wearing hijab (headcover) were allowed to enter the college premises of a government PU college in the Kundapura area of Udupi district, Karnataka, on Monday, News agency ANI reported. These students will be seated in separate classrooms, the ANI further said. ‘The situation in Kundapura is under control, and students are being permitted to attend institutions and campus even if they are wearing Hijab,’ said ST Siddalingappa, Udupi’s assistant superintendent of police, according to ANI.

‘There is no law and order situation in Kundapur,’ he further said.