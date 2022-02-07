Lata Mangeshkar’s nephew brings her ashes home

On Sunday, the death rites of legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar were performed with full state honours at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, in the presence of various celebrities and dignitaries, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Aadinath Mangeshkar, her nephew, was seen executing a post-cremation rite a day later.

Hridaynath Mangeshkar, Lata’s younger brother, has a son named Aadinath Mangeshkar. On Monday, he was seen bringing the astikalash (urn of ashes) from the cremation spot. Assistant municipal commissioner Kiran Dighavkar told PTI, ‘We handed over the asthi kalash (urn) to Adinath, son of Lata’s brother and music composer Hridaynath Mangeshkar.’