Palghar will soon have a cremation facility and ID cards for transgenders

The Palghar district administration has asked officials to establish an independent crematorium for transgender individuals in Maharashtra so that they can execute the funeral rites of their community members without difficulties.

The decision was issued last week by Collector Dr. Manik Gursal, who stated that transgender individuals should not be treated differently from other people in society and that they will be provided with all government privileges.

A process has begun to provide identity cards to them so that they can take advantage of such benefits he said. Sub-divisional officer, Aseema Mittal said they had provided ID cards to 30 transgender people in the district’s Dahanu taluka. There are over 100 transsexual people in the district, Mittal added, and they will all get ID cards soon.