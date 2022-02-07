Rajasthan is facing an unbroken cold spell; Chittorgarh coldest at 5.0 degrees Celsius

Despite a minor improvement in minimum temperature, cold temperatures continues to dominate in areas of Rajasthan, according to MeT department officials.

The weather in the state will be more or less similar for a few days, according to the Meteorological Department.

The coldest temperature was 5.0 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh on Sunday night, followed by 5.3 degrees in Karauli, 6.5 degrees in Bhilwara and Dabok, 6.9 degrees in Anta, 8.0 degrees in Sawai Madhopur, 8.4 degrees in Alwar, 8.9 degrees in Sangaria, and 9.0 degrees in Bundi.

The minimum night temperature in most sections of the state was below 10 degrees Celsius. In Jaipur, the temperature was 12.2 degrees Celsius.

Dungarpur’s maximum temperature in the last 24 hours was 29.2 degrees Celsius.